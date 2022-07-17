FUZE Token Hits 24 Hour Volume of $23,829.00 (FUZE)

FUZE Token (FUZE) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 17th. Over the last week, FUZE Token has traded down 13.9% against the dollar. FUZE Token has a market cap of $8,579.02 and approximately $23,829.00 worth of FUZE Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FUZE Token coin can now be bought for about $11.39 or 0.00054178 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004756 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.57 or 0.00040789 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001662 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00022227 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001954 BTC.
FUZE Token Profile
FUZE Token’s total supply is 753 coins. The official message board for FUZE Token is medium.com/@fuzetoken. The Reddit community for FUZE Token is https://reddit.com/r/FUZE_Token. FUZE Token’s official Twitter account is @TokenFuze and its Facebook page is accessible here. FUZE Token’s official website is fuzetoken.net.
Buying and Selling FUZE Token
