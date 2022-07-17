FUZE Token Hits 24 Hour Volume of $23,829.00 (FUZE)

FUZE Token (FUZE) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 17th. Over the last week, FUZE Token has traded down 13.9% against the dollar. FUZE Token has a market cap of $8,579.02 and approximately $23,829.00 worth of FUZE Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FUZE Token coin can now be bought for about $11.39 or 0.00054178 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get FUZE Token alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004756 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.57 or 0.00040789 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001662 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00022227 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001954 BTC.

FUZE Token Profile

FUZE Token’s total supply is 753 coins. The official message board for FUZE Token is medium.com/@fuzetoken. The Reddit community for FUZE Token is https://reddit.com/r/FUZE_Token. FUZE Token’s official Twitter account is @TokenFuze and its Facebook page is accessible here. FUZE Token’s official website is fuzetoken.net.

Buying and Selling FUZE Token

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUZE Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FUZE Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FUZE Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FUZE Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FUZE Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.