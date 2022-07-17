GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN) Shares Purchased by Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 362,596 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,950 shares during the quarter. GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust comprises approximately 1.0% of Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors’ holdings in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust were worth $1,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. LVZ Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Hendershot Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 13,420 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,604 shares in the last quarter.

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:GGN opened at $3.26 on Friday. GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust has a one year low of $3.23 and a one year high of $4.14.

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust Dividend Announcement

About GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.04%.

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies principally engaged in the gold and natural resources industries including companies principally engaged in the exploration, mining, fabrication, processing, distribution, or trading of gold, or the financing, managing and controlling, or operating of companies engaged in gold related activities.

