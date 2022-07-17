GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN) Short Interest Update

GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,600,000 shares, a decrease of 39.6% from the June 15th total of 2,650,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 555,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days. Approximately 4.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

GAN Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of GAN traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 496,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 531,958. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.24 and a 200 day moving average of $4.97. The company has a market cap of $121.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.05 and a beta of 1.28. GAN has a 1 year low of $2.81 and a 1 year high of $18.19.

GAN (NASDAQ:GAN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $37.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.71 million. GAN had a negative return on equity of 9.82% and a negative net margin of 17.56%. On average, analysts predict that GAN will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Trading of GAN

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GAN. Northland Securities lowered GAN from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on GAN to $6.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on GAN from $10.00 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of GAN by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 2,899 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of GAN by 92.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,921 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of GAN by 14.7% during the first quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 28,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 3,676 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of GAN by 125.3% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 7,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 4,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GAN by 25.3% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 26,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 5,405 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.54% of the company’s stock.

About GAN

(Get Rating)

GAN Limited operates as a business-to-business (B2B) supplier of enterprise software-as-a-service solutions to online casino gaming and sports betting applications in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, B2B and Business-to-Consumer (B2C).

Featured Articles

