Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on GNK. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a buy rating for the company. B. Riley lifted their target price on Genco Shipping & Trading from $27.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Clarkson Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $28.25.

Genco Shipping & Trading Price Performance

Shares of GNK stock opened at $17.02 on Wednesday. Genco Shipping & Trading has a 1 year low of $13.21 and a 1 year high of $27.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.16 and its 200-day moving average is $20.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $716.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Genco Shipping & Trading Increases Dividend

Genco Shipping & Trading ( NYSE:GNK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The shipping company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.01). Genco Shipping & Trading had a return on equity of 25.50% and a net margin of 37.21%. The company had revenue of $97.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.11 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Genco Shipping & Trading will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 18.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This is an increase from Genco Shipping & Trading’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Genco Shipping & Trading’s payout ratio is 60.89%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO John C. Wobensmith sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.15, for a total value of $1,131,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 399,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,037,339.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO John C. Wobensmith sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.15, for a total value of $1,131,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 399,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,037,339.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John C. Wobensmith sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.14, for a total value of $2,514,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 399,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,033,348.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 148,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,732,515. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Genco Shipping & Trading

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GNK. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Genco Shipping & Trading during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Genco Shipping & Trading during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Genco Shipping & Trading during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Genco Shipping & Trading during the first quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Genco Shipping & Trading by 120.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,477 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,988 shares in the last quarter. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Genco Shipping & Trading

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns and operates dry bulk carrier vessels to transports iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

