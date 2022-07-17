Gladius Capital Management LP Acquires 540 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Gladius Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 22.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. 56.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Prudential Financial Price Performance

Prudential Financial stock opened at $92.33 on Friday. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.73 and a 52 week high of $124.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $34.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.49, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.46.

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.50. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 8.09%. The business had revenue of $13.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.11 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 23rd. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is 38.93%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on PRU shares. Barclays lowered their target price on Prudential Financial from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Prudential Financial from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Prudential Financial from $120.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut Prudential Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $131.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Prudential Financial from $116.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.58.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.