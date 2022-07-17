Gladius Capital Management LP Boosts Stock Position in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Gladius Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,564 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP’s holdings in International Paper were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of International Paper by 0.9% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 39,716 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,833,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of International Paper by 5.9% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 22,654 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after buying an additional 1,259 shares in the last quarter. Gratus Capital LLC raised its position in shares of International Paper by 5.2% in the first quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 166,653 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,691,000 after buying an additional 8,233 shares in the last quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of International Paper by 13.5% in the first quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Welch Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Paper in the first quarter worth $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Get International Paper alerts:

International Paper Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:IP opened at $41.92 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.95. International Paper has a 12-month low of $40.21 and a 12-month high of $60.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

International Paper Announces Dividend

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.24. International Paper had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 8.14%. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.4625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.93%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on IP shares. Citigroup downgraded International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on International Paper from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on International Paper from $47.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Paper currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Paper Co /New/ International sold 4,132,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total transaction of $143,587,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,614,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $160,348,940.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, major shareholder Paper Co /New/ International sold 4,132,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total value of $143,587,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,614,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $160,348,940.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP William Thomas Hamic sold 3,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total value of $173,223.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,050 shares in the company, valued at $1,052,226. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

About International Paper

(Get Rating)

International Paper Company operates as a packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments: Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.