Gladius Capital Management LP Buys New Shares in Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN)

Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 12,792 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEN. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Tenneco by 25.0% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 25,745 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 5,148 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Tenneco by 5.8% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 101,297 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,446,000 after acquiring an additional 5,517 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Tenneco by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 81,100 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $916,000 after acquiring an additional 15,900 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Tenneco during the fourth quarter worth about $945,000. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Tenneco by 67.7% during the fourth quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 104,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 42,000 shares during the last quarter. 65.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TEN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Tenneco in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Tenneco in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Shares of TEN opened at $19.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.18 and a beta of 1.85. Tenneco Inc. has a one year low of $9.51 and a one year high of $19.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.94, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.77.

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.78). The business had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. Tenneco had a negative net margin of 0.38% and a positive return on equity of 20.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tenneco Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tenneco Inc designs, manufactures, and sells clean air, and powertrain products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, motorsport, and aftermarket customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Motorparts, Performance Solutions, Clean Air, and Powertrain. The Motorparts segment offers shock and strut, steering and suspension, braking, sealing, emissions control, engine, and maintenance products under the Monroe, Champion, Öhlins, MOOG, Walker, Fel-Pro, Wagner, Ferodo, Rancho, Thrush, National, Sealed Power, and other brands.

