Gladius Capital Management LP Has $2.94 Million Holdings in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Gladius Capital Management LP lessened its stake in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) by 84.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,440 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 336,618 shares during the quarter. United Airlines accounts for about 0.2% of Gladius Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Gladius Capital Management LP’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $2,942,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UAL. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in United Airlines by 817.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,921,981 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $173,077,000 after purchasing an additional 3,494,508 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in United Airlines by 215.8% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,101,051 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,045,000 after acquiring an additional 752,373 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of United Airlines during the 4th quarter worth about $16,406,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in United Airlines by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,496,229 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $459,525,000 after purchasing an additional 334,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in United Airlines by 524.9% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 196,262 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,592,000 after buying an additional 164,853 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.92% of the company’s stock.

UAL opened at $38.78 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.24, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.04. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.54 and a 12 month high of $54.52.

United Airlines ( NASDAQ:UAL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported ($4.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.19) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $7.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.68 billion. United Airlines had a negative net margin of 6.85% and a negative return on equity of 73.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 134.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($7.50) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Chris Kenny sold 9,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.88, for a total transaction of $464,436.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $938,687.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Chris Kenny sold 9,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.88, for a total transaction of $464,436.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $938,687.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Torbjorn J. Enqvist sold 8,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.33, for a total value of $456,837.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $985,022.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,539 shares of company stock valued at $1,434,925 in the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on UAL. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on United Airlines from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. BNP Paribas lowered shares of United Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $38.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. UBS Group downgraded shares of United Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.56.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

