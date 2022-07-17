Gladius Capital Management LP Has $613,000 Holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Gladius Capital Management LP increased its stake in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) by 19.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,504 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 512.5% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 49 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 1,016.7% during the 4th quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 67 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. 92.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 65 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.75, for a total value of $25,788.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,270 shares in the company, valued at $1,297,372.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE DPZ opened at $406.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $373.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $405.25. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 1 year low of $321.15 and a 1 year high of $567.57.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.07 by ($0.57). The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 11.03%. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.00 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is 33.72%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on DPZ shares. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $475.00 to $430.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $480.00 to $390.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. MKM Partners dropped their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $490.00 to $440.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Liberum Capital cut shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $460.00 to $433.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $436.29.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

