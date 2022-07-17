Gladius Capital Management LP Purchases 332 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Gladius Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,531 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP’s holdings in McKesson were worth $775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MCK. Norges Bank bought a new stake in McKesson during the fourth quarter worth about $386,729,000. Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new position in McKesson during the fourth quarter worth about $79,518,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its stake in McKesson by 22,044.7% during the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 279,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,281,000 after acquiring an additional 277,763 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in McKesson by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,171,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,273,976,000 after acquiring an additional 269,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in McKesson during the fourth quarter worth about $1,051,000. Institutional investors own 85.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at McKesson

In related news, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 209 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.90, for a total value of $68,322.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,096,095.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 209 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.90, for a total value of $68,322.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,096,095.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 27,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.16, for a total value of $9,088,937.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,561,959.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 83,504 shares of company stock valued at $27,274,259. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

McKesson Stock Up 1.1 %

MCK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on McKesson to $380.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on McKesson from $352.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on McKesson in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Cowen upped their price objective on McKesson from $325.00 to $361.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $343.00 to $378.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McKesson has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $328.69.

Shares of MCK opened at $330.00 on Friday. McKesson Co. has a 12-month low of $186.61 and a 12-month high of $339.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $321.97 and its 200 day moving average is $297.72. The stock has a market cap of $47.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.63.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $5.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.06 by ($0.23). McKesson had a negative return on equity of 538.84% and a net margin of 0.42%. The firm had revenue of $66.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.05 earnings per share. McKesson’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 23.26 EPS for the current year.

McKesson Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. McKesson’s payout ratio is currently 26.07%.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

Further Reading

