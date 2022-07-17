Gladius Capital Management LP Purchases 378 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Gladius Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,214 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP’s holdings in Corteva were worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CTVA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Corteva by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,759,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,825,433,000 after buying an additional 1,191,785 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Corteva by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,586,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,551,000 after buying an additional 452,245 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Corteva in the 4th quarter worth approximately $465,952,000. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Corteva by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,259,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,236,000 after buying an additional 678,522 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Corteva by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,460,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,454,000 after buying an additional 348,613 shares during the period. 79.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on CTVA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Corteva from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital raised shares of Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Corteva in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Vertical Research cut shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Corteva from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.33.

CTVA stock opened at $52.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $37.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $56.50 and its 200 day moving average is $54.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.64. Corteva, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.60 and a 52 week high of $64.03.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.16. Corteva had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 6.70%. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. Corteva’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.83%.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

