Gladius Capital Management LP Purchases New Stake in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP)

Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,581 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSP. Cambiar Investors LLC increased its position in Insperity by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 26,073 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,618,000 after purchasing an additional 2,162 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its position in Insperity by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 17,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the period. AMI Asset Management Corp increased its position in Insperity by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 59,496 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,975,000 after purchasing an additional 2,797 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in Insperity by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,221 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC increased its position in Insperity by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 4,184 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. 88.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insperity Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE:NSP opened at $100.38 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $97.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.69. The company has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 29.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.88, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Insperity, Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.94 and a 1-year high of $129.32.

Insperity Increases Dividend

Insperity ( NYSE:NSP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Insperity had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 244.01%. The company’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Insperity, Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This is a boost from Insperity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. Insperity’s payout ratio is presently 61.18%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NSP. StockNews.com raised shares of Insperity from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Insperity from $138.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 6,608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.02, for a total value of $727,012.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 653,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,950,549.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 6,608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.02, for a total value of $727,012.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 653,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,950,549.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 32,609 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.48, for a total transaction of $3,504,815.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 620,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,700,475.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Insperity Profile

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

