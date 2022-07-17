Gladius Capital Management LP Reduces Holdings in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Gladius Capital Management LP lowered its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) by 18.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 684 shares during the quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 64.3% during the first quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 2,803 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 379.3% during the first quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 53,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,483,000 after buying an additional 42,702 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 18.8% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 25,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,672,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI acquired a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the first quarter worth approximately $1,061,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 277.2% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 17,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after buying an additional 13,060 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Builders FirstSource alerts:

Insider Activity at Builders FirstSource

In related news, Director Floyd F. Sherman sold 35,000 shares of Builders FirstSource stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.09, for a total transaction of $1,928,150.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,972 shares in the company, valued at $769,717.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource Stock Performance

Shares of BLDR opened at $63.84 on Friday. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.24 and a 1 year high of $86.48. The company has a market cap of $11.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $60.31 and a 200-day moving average of $66.75.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $1.75. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 39.10%. The company had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BLDR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $96.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $106.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley downgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.75.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior and exterior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.