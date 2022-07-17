Gladius Capital Management LP Sells 564 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Gladius Capital Management LP cut its stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 564 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FAST. Norges Bank bought a new position in Fastenal in the 4th quarter worth $328,554,000. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its holdings in Fastenal by 334.5% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,465,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,148,000 after purchasing an additional 4,977,181 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Fastenal by 379.3% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,810,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,942,000 after acquiring an additional 2,224,102 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO increased its stake in shares of Fastenal by 1,463.2% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 1,308,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,853,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Fastenal by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,138,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184,557 shares in the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fastenal Stock Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ:FAST opened at $48.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 3.71. Fastenal has a fifty-two week low of $45.68 and a fifty-two week high of $64.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.59.

Fastenal Announces Dividend

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 13th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 33.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 27th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 26th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FAST. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Fastenal from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Argus decreased their price target on shares of Fastenal from $66.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Fastenal from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fastenal presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.86.

Insider Transactions at Fastenal

In related news, EVP James C. Jansen purchased 1,000 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $48.92 per share, for a total transaction of $48,920.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,280,529.92. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Fastenal news, Director Michael J. Ancius bought 678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $49.18 per share, for a total transaction of $33,344.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,390,072.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James C. Jansen bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $48.92 per share, with a total value of $48,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,280,529.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 2,913 shares of company stock worth $146,107 over the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fastenal Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Featured Articles

