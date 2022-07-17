Gladius Capital Management LP Takes Position in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 31,349 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,099,000. Rollins comprises approximately 0.1% of Gladius Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its holdings in Rollins by 188.9% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 3,886,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $132,956,000 after purchasing an additional 2,541,152 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Rollins by 609.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,019,106 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $69,074,000 after buying an additional 1,734,350 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rollins by 2,645.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,135,819 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,856,000 after buying an additional 1,094,448 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Rollins by 281.4% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 987,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,769,000 after buying an additional 728,277 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its position in Rollins by 68.4% in the 4th quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 1,178,701 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,323,000 after purchasing an additional 478,951 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Rollins alerts:

Rollins Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of ROL stock opened at $35.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.13 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.03. Rollins, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.50 and a twelve month high of $40.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.58.

Rollins Announces Dividend

Rollins ( NYSE:ROL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. Rollins had a return on equity of 30.88% and a net margin of 13.33%. The firm had revenue of $590.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $578.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.70%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ROL shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Rollins in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Rollins from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Rollins in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Rollins Profile

(Get Rating)

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Rollins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rollins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.