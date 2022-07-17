Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) & Consensus Cloud Solutions (NASDAQ:CCSI) Head to Head Analysis

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Rating) and Consensus Cloud Solutions (NASDAQ:CCSI – Get Rating) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Global-e Online and Consensus Cloud Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Global-e Online alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global-e Online -46.02% -0.18% -0.16% Consensus Cloud Solutions N/A 17.19% 7.22%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Global-e Online and Consensus Cloud Solutions, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Global-e Online 0 0 9 0 3.00 Consensus Cloud Solutions 0 0 3 0 3.00

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Global-e Online presently has a consensus target price of $40.33, indicating a potential upside of 77.84%. Consensus Cloud Solutions has a consensus target price of 70.67, indicating a potential upside of 47.01%. Given Global-e Online’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Global-e Online is more favorable than Consensus Cloud Solutions.

69.4% of Global-e Online shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.8% of Consensus Cloud Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. 18.3% of Consensus Cloud Solutions shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Global-e Online and Consensus Cloud Solutions’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global-e Online $245.27 million 13.15 -$74.93 million ($0.94) -24.13 Consensus Cloud Solutions $352.66 million 2.73 $109.00 million N/A N/A

Consensus Cloud Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than Global-e Online.

Summary

Consensus Cloud Solutions beats Global-e Online on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Global-e Online

(Get Rating)

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide. Global-E Online Ltd. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

About Consensus Cloud Solutions

(Get Rating)

Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides information delivery services with a software-as-a-service platform worldwide. Its products and solutions include eFax, an online faxing solution, as well as MyFax, MetroFax, Sfax, SRfax, and other brands; eFax Corporate, a digital cloud-fax technology; jsign, which provides electronic and digital signature solutions; Unite, a single platform that allows the user to choose between several protocols to send and receive healthcare information in an environment that can integrate into an existing electronic health record (EHR) system or stand-alone if no EHR is present; Signal, a solution that integrates with a hospital's EHR system and uses rules-based triggering logic to automatically send admit, discharge, and transfer notifications using cloud fax and direct secure messaging technology; and Clarity that transforms unstructured documents into structured actionable data. It serves healthcare, education, law, and financial services industries. Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Global-e Online Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global-e Online and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.