Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD) Short Interest Update

Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,720,000 shares, an increase of 62.4% from the June 15th total of 2,290,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,941,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 67.0% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 151.4% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of QYLD traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.07. 4,610,877 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,070,072. Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF has a 52 week low of $16.82 and a 52 week high of $23.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.83 and a 200-day moving average of $19.62.

Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were paid a $0.174 dividend. This represents a $2.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.56%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 21st.

