Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (NASDAQ:HERO) Short Interest Down 50.2% in June

Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (NASDAQ:HERO – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 21,800 shares, a drop of 50.2% from the June 15th total of 43,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 116,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Global X Video Games & Esports ETF Price Performance
Shares of HERO traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.73. The stock had a trading volume of 85,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,639. Global X Video Games & Esports ETF has a 1-year low of $20.18 and a 1-year high of $32.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.06.
Global X Video Games & Esports ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $0.047 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X Video Games & Esports ETF
