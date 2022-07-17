Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (NASDAQ:HERO) Short Interest Down 50.2% in June

Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (NASDAQ:HERO – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 21,800 shares, a drop of 50.2% from the June 15th total of 43,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 116,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Global X Video Games & Esports ETF Price Performance

Shares of HERO traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.73. The stock had a trading volume of 85,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,639. Global X Video Games & Esports ETF has a 1-year low of $20.18 and a 1-year high of $32.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.06.

Global X Video Games & Esports ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $0.047 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X Video Games & Esports ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,214,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its stake in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 185,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,880,000 after acquiring an additional 7,172 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 282,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,091,000 after acquiring an additional 85,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 114.9% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 260,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,551,000 after acquiring an additional 139,550 shares in the last quarter.

