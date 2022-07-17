Gold Resource’s (GORO) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm currently has a $5.75 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

Gold Resource Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:GORO opened at $1.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $136.04 million, a PE ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 1.62. Gold Resource has a fifty-two week low of $1.50 and a fifty-two week high of $2.63.

Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $45.42 million for the quarter. Gold Resource had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 6.41%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Gold Resource will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gold Resource Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gold Resource

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. Gold Resource’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Gold Resource in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Gold Resource in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. F&V Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Gold Resource by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Gold Resource by 84.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 33,092 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 15,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC lifted its holdings in Gold Resource by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC now owns 40,702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 10,702 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.93% of the company’s stock.

Gold Resource Company Profile

Gold Resource Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver projects in Mexico and the United States. The company also explores for copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal asset is the 100% owned Back Forty project covering approximately 1,304 hectares located in Menominee county, Michigan.

Featured Stories

