Golden Goose (GOLD) Price Reaches $0.0015 on Major Exchanges

Golden Goose (GOLD) traded 4.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 17th. One Golden Goose coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Golden Goose has traded 97.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Golden Goose has a market capitalization of $245,589.07 and approximately $58,536.00 worth of Golden Goose was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Golden Goose alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004773 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.64 or 0.00041224 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001660 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00022266 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002005 BTC.

About Golden Goose

Golden Goose’s genesis date was December 30th, 2020. Golden Goose’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 165,994,209 coins. Golden Goose’s official Twitter account is @GoldenGooseNews.

Buying and Selling Golden Goose

According to CryptoCompare, “Golden Goose is a cryptocurrency mining center and global cryptocurrency exchange platform using Paraguay's cheap and clean electricity. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Golden Goose directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Golden Goose should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Golden Goose using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Golden Goose Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Golden Goose and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.