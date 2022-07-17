Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) is Tranquility Partners LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Tranquility Partners LLC lifted its stake in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 305,128 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,354 shares during the quarter. Golub Capital BDC comprises about 2.2% of Tranquility Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Tranquility Partners LLC owned about 0.18% of Golub Capital BDC worth $4,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GBDC. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 11,813 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Overbrook Management Corp increased its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Overbrook Management Corp now owns 20,137 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the period. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 37,264 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 766 shares during the period. Novare Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 16,525 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Evercore Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,052 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the period. 44.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GBDC. TheStreet cut shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Golub Capital BDC in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Golub Capital BDC from $17.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th.

Golub Capital BDC Stock Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ GBDC opened at $13.66 on Friday. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.62 and a 52 week high of $16.23. The company has a quick ratio of 4.55, a current ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.79. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 0.57.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The investment management company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $85.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.16 million. Golub Capital BDC had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 86.36%. The firm’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Golub Capital BDC Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. Golub Capital BDC’s payout ratio is 71.86%.

About Golub Capital BDC

Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.

Further Reading

