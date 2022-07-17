Good Hemp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GHMP) Short Interest Update

Good Hemp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GHMP – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,000 shares, a decrease of 58.2% from the June 15th total of 38,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,184,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Good Hemp Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:GHMP remained flat at $0.02 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,968,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,467,805. Good Hemp has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $1.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.05.
About Good Hemp
