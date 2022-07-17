Good Hemp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GHMP) Short Interest Update

Good Hemp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GHMP – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,000 shares, a decrease of 58.2% from the June 15th total of 38,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,184,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Good Hemp Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:GHMP remained flat at $0.02 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,968,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,467,805. Good Hemp has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $1.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.05.

Get Good Hemp alerts:

About Good Hemp

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Good Hemp, Inc operates in the hemp and beverage industries in the United States. The company offers Good Hemp 2oh!, CANNA HEMP, and CANNA that are refreshing ready-to-drink waters in blueberry-blast, island coco-lime, kiwi-strawberry, lemon-twist, mango-fandango, and Q-cumbermint flavors; Good Hemp fizz, a line-up of carbonated refreshing ready-to-drink carbonated beverages in blueberry-bam, mango-tango, and citrus-twist flavors; Good Hemp Wellness, a line of CBD soft gels; and Diamond Creek High Alkaline Water, a 9.5pH high alkaline natural spring water.

Receive News & Ratings for Good Hemp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Good Hemp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.