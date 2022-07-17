Goose Finance Market Capitalization Tops $70,654.60 (EGG)

Goose Finance (EGG) traded 7.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 17th. One Goose Finance coin can currently be bought for $0.0403 or 0.00000190 BTC on popular exchanges. Goose Finance has a total market capitalization of $70,654.60 and approximately $46,774.00 worth of Goose Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Goose Finance has traded 9.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004729 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,174.59 or 1.00034286 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00008997 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004724 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00003593 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

About Goose Finance

Goose Finance is a coin. Goose Finance’s total supply is 1,867,617 coins and its circulating supply is 1,755,130 coins. Goose Finance’s official Twitter account is @nestree_io. The Reddit community for Goose Finance is https://reddit.com/r/GooseFinanceOfficial.

Buying and Selling Goose Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Goose Finance is a decentralized exchange running on Binance Smart Chain and Pancake swap exchange.What Goose Finance is trying to do is create a perpetual deflation token, the Golden Egg, that allows a constant price pump with a sufficient burn mechanism. It's not trying to replace the swap & exchange but to add value into the system and create a suitable and sustainable environment for people to yield farm with high APR. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Goose Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Goose Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Goose Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

