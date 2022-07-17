Gradient Capital Advisors LLC Increases Position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VUSB)

Gradient Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VUSB – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,884 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares during the period. Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Gradient Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.11% of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF worth $2,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VUSB. TruWealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $104,357,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $29,906,000. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID raised its holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 429.5% during the 1st quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 79,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,919,000 after acquiring an additional 64,359 shares during the period. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 64.5% during the 1st quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 102,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,056,000 after acquiring an additional 40,129 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC now owns 65,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,253,000 after acquiring an additional 18,628 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of VUSB stock opened at $49.17 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.47. Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $49.03 and a 1 year high of $51.15.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VUSB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.