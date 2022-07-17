Gradient Capital Advisors LLC Invests $769,000 in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

Gradient Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 27,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $769,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Schubert & Co bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the first quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $103,000.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

DFAI stock opened at $23.58 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.14. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 1-year low of $22.90 and a 1-year high of $30.44.

