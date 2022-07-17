Gradient Capital Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB)

Gradient Capital Advisors LLC reduced its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,501 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,004 shares during the period. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPSB. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 151,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,707,000 after acquiring an additional 4,264 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 51,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 288,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,927,000 after buying an additional 9,388 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 809,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,055,000 after buying an additional 7,593 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,169,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,041,000 after buying an additional 521,418 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPSB opened at $29.69 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $29.44 and a 52-week high of $31.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.82 and a 200-day moving average of $30.18.

