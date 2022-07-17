Gradient Capital Advisors LLC Sells 233 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Gradient Capital Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,702 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 233 shares during the period. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,786,905 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $6,198,021,000 after buying an additional 136,818 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 13,367,929 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,691,231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210,908 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,616,520 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,729,452,000 after purchasing an additional 207,904 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,013,641 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,009,346,000 after purchasing an additional 193,777 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 165.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,377,572 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,015,817,000 after purchasing an additional 2,725,602 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

Boeing Price Performance

Shares of BA stock opened at $147.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.41 billion, a PE ratio of -17.86 and a beta of 1.36. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $113.02 and a 1-year high of $241.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $133.84 and a 200 day moving average of $172.23.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($2.49). The company had revenue of $13.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.53) EPS. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -1.14 EPS for the current year.

BA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Boeing from $193.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Boeing from $270.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on Boeing from $193.00 to $192.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Bank of America upped their target price on Boeing from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $245.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.18.

Boeing Profile

(Get Rating)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.