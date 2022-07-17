Gradient Capital Advisors LLC Sells 847 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Gradient Capital Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,789 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 847 shares during the quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 583.3% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 123 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 105.0% in the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 82 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ META opened at $164.70 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $178.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $219.56. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.25 and a 1-year high of $384.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $445.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.46, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.40.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.18. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 31.20%. The company had revenue of $27.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $320.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Cowen lowered their target price on Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Meta Platforms from $265.00 to $240.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their target price on Meta Platforms from $315.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $296.56.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.78, for a total transaction of $131,105.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,634,328.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.78, for a total value of $131,105.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,498 shares in the company, valued at $2,634,328.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Clegg sold 6,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.16, for a total value of $1,298,878.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,939,927.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,638 shares of company stock valued at $9,082,660. 13.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Meta Platforms Profile

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Stories

