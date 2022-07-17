Gravity Finance Price Up 21.4% This Week (GFI)

Gravity Finance (GFI) traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 17th. Gravity Finance has a total market cap of $514,243.03 and $141.00 worth of Gravity Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gravity Finance coin can now be purchased for $0.0015 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Gravity Finance has traded 21.4% higher against the US dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 470% against the dollar and now trades at $578.08 or 0.02712591 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004691 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00039799 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001679 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00023482 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001923 BTC.
Gravity Finance Coin Profile
Gravity Finance’s total supply is 1,199,999,974 coins and its circulating supply is 352,267,212 coins. Gravity Finance’s official Twitter account is @Gravity_Finance. The Reddit community for Gravity Finance is https://reddit.com/r/GravityFinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
