Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) PT Lowered to $142.00

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Morgan Stanley from $160.00 to $142.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on GPI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Group 1 Automotive from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Group 1 Automotive from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th.

Group 1 Automotive Stock Performance

NYSE:GPI opened at $165.07 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 4.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $175.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $177.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.02. Group 1 Automotive has a fifty-two week low of $145.72 and a fifty-two week high of $212.23.

Group 1 Automotive Increases Dividend

Group 1 Automotive ( NYSE:GPI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $10.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.45 by $1.36. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 38.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.57 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Group 1 Automotive will post 41.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. This is an increase from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.07%.

Insider Activity at Group 1 Automotive

In related news, VP Michael David Jones sold 1,000 shares of Group 1 Automotive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.49, for a total value of $181,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,354,288.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Frank Grese sold 910 shares of Group 1 Automotive stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.86, for a total value of $169,132.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,035,764.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael David Jones sold 1,000 shares of Group 1 Automotive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.49, for a total transaction of $181,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,354,288.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Group 1 Automotive

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in Group 1 Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at $443,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 36,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,198,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. bought a new position in Group 1 Automotive during the 1st quarter valued at $1,353,000. 99.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Group 1 Automotive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It operates primarily in 17 states in the United States; and 35 towns in the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

