Grupo Nutresa S. A. (OTCMKTS:GCHOY) Short Interest Up 100.0% in June

Grupo Nutresa S. A. (OTCMKTS:GCHOY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the June 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Grupo Nutresa S. A. Price Performance

GCHOY stock remained flat at 9.32 during midday trading on Friday. Grupo Nutresa S. A. has a 12 month low of 7.50 and a 12 month high of 13.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of 10.42.

Grupo Nutresa S. A. Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a $0.0168 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.88%.

About Grupo Nutresa S. A.

Grupo Nutresa S. A. operates in the food industry primarily in Colombia and Latin America. The company produces and sells cold cuts, matured meats, sausages, canned vegetables, ready-to-eat dishes, and mushrooms; and biscuits, cookies flavored, creamed, and wafers cookies, as well as crackers. It also produces and sells chocolate candies, chocolate drinks, milk modifiers, and cereal bars and nuts; and instant cold beverages, tea, juices, coffee, pastas, snacks, edible oils, soups, and desserts, as well as freeze-dried, roasted, soluble, ground coffee, coffee-in powder, and coffee extracts and blends.

