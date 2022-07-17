Guild Holdings (NYSE:GHLD) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Guild Holdings (NYSE:GHLD – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,500 shares, a growth of 84.5% from the June 15th total of 8,400 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 32,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Guild Stock Performance

NYSE:GHLD traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.60. 10,563 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,137. The stock has a market capitalization of $708.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.48. Guild has a twelve month low of $7.18 and a twelve month high of $16.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.11 and a 200 day moving average of $11.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Get Guild alerts:

Guild (NYSE:GHLD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $481.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.13 million. Guild had a net margin of 21.62% and a return on equity of 19.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.77 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Guild will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Guild

Several analysts have commented on GHLD shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Guild from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 28th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective (down from $16.00) on shares of Guild in a research note on Friday, June 3rd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GHLD. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Guild by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 904,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,685,000 after purchasing an additional 77,519 shares during the last quarter. Algebris UK Ltd grew its holdings in Guild by 46.9% during the 1st quarter. Algebris UK Ltd now owns 140,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after acquiring an additional 44,844 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Guild by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Guild during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 9.29% of the company’s stock.

Guild Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Guild Holdings Company, a mortgage company, originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates approximately 260 branches with licenses in 49 states. It originates residential mortgages through retail and correspondent channels. The company was incorporated in 1960 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Guild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.