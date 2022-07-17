Hamilton Thorne Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTLZF) Short Interest Up 90.0% in June

Hamilton Thorne Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTLZF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, a growth of 90.0% from the June 15th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Hamilton Thorne Price Performance
Hamilton Thorne stock remained flat at $1.14 during trading hours on Friday. Hamilton Thorne has a 52-week low of $1.02 and a 52-week high of $1.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.39.
About Hamilton Thorne
