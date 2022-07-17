Hamilton Thorne Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTLZF) Short Interest Up 90.0% in June

Hamilton Thorne Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTLZF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, a growth of 90.0% from the June 15th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Hamilton Thorne stock remained flat at $1.14 during trading hours on Friday. Hamilton Thorne has a 52-week low of $1.02 and a 52-week high of $1.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.39.

Hamilton Thorne Ltd. develops, manufactures, and sells precision instruments, consumables, software, and services for the assisted reproductive technologies (ART), research, and cell biology markets. It offers precision laser systems, imaging systems, and other equipment and consumables for the ART and developmental biology research markets under the Hamilton Thorne brand; test laboratory and endotoxin testing services, as well as sperm assays, including Sperm Motility Index and Sperm Penetration; and fresh and cryopreserved mouse embryos supply, and technician training and proficiency testing services under the Embryotech brand.

