Hansa Investment Company Limited (LON:HANA) Insider Acquires £56,110 in Stock

Hansa Investment Company Limited (LON:HANA – Get Rating) insider William Salomon bought 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 181 ($2.15) per share, with a total value of £56,110 ($66,734.06).

Hansa Investment Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of LON:HANA opened at GBX 181.50 ($2.16) on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 185.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 195.34. The stock has a market capitalization of £217.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,134.38. Hansa Investment Company Limited has a 12-month low of GBX 177 ($2.11) and a 12-month high of GBX 234.55 ($2.79). The company has a current ratio of 8.82, a quick ratio of 8.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

About Hansa Investment

Hansa Investment Company Limited is a closed-ended equity fund of funds launched and managed by Phoenix Fund Services (UK) Limited. The fund is co-managed by Hansa Capital Partners LLP. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

