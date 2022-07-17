Hauck Aufhäuser In… Analysts Give freenet (FRA:FNTN) a €28.00 Price Target

Hauck Aufhäuser In… set a €28.00 ($28.00) price objective on freenet (FRA:FNTN – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €23.00 ($23.00) price objective on freenet in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €29.80 ($29.80) price target on freenet in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. UBS Group set a €21.40 ($21.40) price target on freenet in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Barclays set a €27.50 ($27.50) price target on freenet in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €30.00 ($30.00) price target on freenet in a research report on Thursday, May 26th.

freenet Stock Performance

FNTN opened at €22.75 ($22.75) on Thursday. freenet has a 1 year low of €3.22 ($3.22) and a 1 year high of €32.92 ($32.92). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €23.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is €24.12.

freenet Company Profile

freenet AG provides telecommunications, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the areas of mobile voice and data services. The Mobile Communications segment offers mobile communications services, such as marketing of mobile communications services, which include voice and data services from the mobile communications network operators; sells and distributes mobile communications devices, as well as offers additional services for mobile data communications and digital lifestyle; and planning, construction, installation, and maintenance services for WiFi networks.

