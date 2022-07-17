Head to Head Comparison: a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA) & Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS)

a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA – Get Rating) and Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS – Get Rating) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

63.5% of a.k.a. Brands shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.5% of Vipshop shares are owned by institutional investors. 29.5% of Vipshop shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get a.k.a. Brands alerts:

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares a.k.a. Brands and Vipshop’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio a.k.a. Brands $562.19 million 0.63 -$5.97 million N/A N/A Vipshop $18.37 billion 0.36 $734.56 million $0.95 10.12

Profitability

Vipshop has higher revenue and earnings than a.k.a. Brands.

This table compares a.k.a. Brands and Vipshop’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets a.k.a. Brands N/A N/A N/A Vipshop 3.72% 15.31% 8.63%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for a.k.a. Brands and Vipshop, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score a.k.a. Brands 0 2 7 0 2.78 Vipshop 1 6 0 0 1.86

a.k.a. Brands currently has a consensus price target of $13.56, suggesting a potential upside of 391.14%. Vipshop has a consensus price target of $13.23, suggesting a potential upside of 37.62%. Given a.k.a. Brands’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe a.k.a. Brands is more favorable than Vipshop.

Summary

Vipshop beats a.k.a. Brands on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About a.k.a. Brands

(Get Rating)

a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. operates a portfolio of online fashion brands in the United States, Australia, and internationally. It offers apparel, footwear, and accessories through its online stores under the Princess Polly, Culture Kings, Petal & Pup, mnml, and Rebdolls brands, as well as operates eight physical stores under the Culture Kings brand name. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Vipshop

(Get Rating)

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; and skin care and cosmetic products, including cleansers, lotions, face and body creams, face masks, sunscreen, foundations, lipsticks, eye shadows, and other cosmetics-related items. It also provides shoes and bags, which comprises casual and formal shoes, purses, satchels, luggage, duffel bags, and wallets; handbags; apparel, gears and accessories, furnishings and decor, toys, and games for boys, girls, infants, and toddlers; sportswear, sports gear, and footwear for various sporting activities; home furnishings, such as bed and bath products, home decor, kitchen and tabletop items, and home appliances; and consumer electronic products. In addition, the company offers food and snacks, beverages, fresh produce, and pet goods; beauty products; and internet finance services, including consumer and supplier financing, and microcredit. Vipshop Holdings Limited provides its branded products through its vip.com and vipshop.com online platforms, as well as through its internet website and cellular phone application. Further, it offers warehousing, logistics, product procurement, research and development, technology development, and consulting services; software development and information technology support solutions; and supply chain services. Vipshop Holdings Limited was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for a.k.a. Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for a.k.a. Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.