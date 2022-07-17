Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) Shares Sold by Hills Bank & Trust Co

Hills Bank & Trust Co lessened its stake in Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,865 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co owned about 0.08% of Heartland Express worth $884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Summit Global Investments boosted its holdings in shares of Heartland Express by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 91,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Heartland Express in the 1st quarter valued at $1,287,000. Lesa Sroufe & Co boosted its holdings in shares of Heartland Express by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 112,775 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Heartland Express in the 1st quarter valued at $280,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Heartland Express by 148.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,859 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HTLD shares. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Heartland Express from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Heartland Express from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Heartland Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th.

Heartland Express Price Performance

Heartland Express stock opened at $14.25 on Friday. Heartland Express, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.78 and a 12-month high of $17.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.37.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The transportation company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. Heartland Express had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 11.27%. The firm had revenue of $151.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Heartland Express, Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Heartland Express Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. Heartland Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.69%.

Heartland Express Company Profile

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. It primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers from Washington to Florida and New England to California; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

