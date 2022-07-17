Helbiz, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLBZ) Short Interest Down 35.9% in June

Helbiz, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLBZ – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 308,700 shares, a drop of 35.9% from the June 15th total of 481,500 shares. Currently, 2.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,580,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Helbiz Stock Up 2.6 %

NASDAQ HLBZ traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.63. 2,922,095 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,304,662. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.43. Helbiz has a 52 week low of $0.53 and a 52 week high of $41.88.

Helbiz (NASDAQ:HLBZ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.31 million during the quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Helbiz

In other news, CEO Salvatore Palella acquired 1,600,000 shares of Helbiz stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.50 per share, for a total transaction of $2,400,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,750,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 51.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HLBZ. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Helbiz in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Helbiz in the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Helbiz in the 1st quarter worth approximately $163,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Helbiz by 384.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 106,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 84,229 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

About Helbiz

Helbiz, Inc, an intra-urban transportation company, provides micro-mobility services in Italy and the United States. It operates through Mobility, Media, and All Other segments. The company offers a fleet of vehicles, including e-scooters, e- bikes, and e-mopeds. It offers a sharing economy that allows users to rent electric vehicles directly from the Helbiz mobile application.

