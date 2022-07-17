HEXPOL AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXPLF) Short Interest Down 43.2% in June

HEXPOL AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXPLF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 130,800 shares, a decrease of 43.2% from the June 15th total of 230,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 327.0 days.

HEXPOL AB (publ) Stock Performance

HEXPOL AB (publ) stock remained flat at $8.30 during mid-day trading on Friday. HEXPOL AB has a 52 week low of $7.85 and a 52 week high of $13.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.91.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on HXPLF shares. SEB Equities upgraded HEXPOL AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. DNB Markets upgraded HEXPOL AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd.

About HEXPOL AB (publ)

HEXPOL AB (publ) develops, manufactures, and sells various polymer compounds and engineered products in Sweden and internationally. It operates through two business areas, HEXPOL Compounding and HEXPOL Engineered Products. The HEXPOL Compounding business area offers rubber compounds, including elastomers, such as silicone and fluoro-carbon rubber; and thermoplastic elastomer and thermoplastic compounds for the automotive and engineering, construction, transportation, energy, oil and gas, consumer, and wire and cable industries, as well as manufacturers of medical technology.

