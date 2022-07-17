High Income Securities Fund (PCF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 on July 29th

High Income Securities Fund (NYSE:PCF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.073 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, July 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 19th.

High Income Securities Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 76.7% per year over the last three years.

Get High Income Securities Fund alerts:

High Income Securities Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PCF opened at $7.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.95. High Income Securities Fund has a 12 month low of $7.11 and a 12 month high of $10.09.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On High Income Securities Fund

High Income Securities Fund Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in High Income Securities Fund by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 571,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,526,000 after buying an additional 128,815 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in High Income Securities Fund by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 132,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 16,249 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in High Income Securities Fund by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 124,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $984,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of High Income Securities Fund by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 65,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 7,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of High Income Securities Fund by 112.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 51,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 27,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.46% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

High Income Securities Fund is a closed-ended balanced income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for High Income Securities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for High Income Securities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.