High Income Securities Fund (PCF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 on July 29th

High Income Securities Fund (NYSE:PCF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.073 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, July 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 19th.
High Income Securities Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 76.7% per year over the last three years.
High Income Securities Fund Price Performance
Shares of NYSE PCF opened at $7.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.95. High Income Securities Fund has a 12 month low of $7.11 and a 12 month high of $10.09.
High Income Securities Fund Company Profile
High Income Securities Fund is a closed-ended balanced income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
