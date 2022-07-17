Hills Bank & Trust Co Grows Stock Holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Hills Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 989 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $1,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter worth $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 89.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMG stock opened at $1,299.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1,308.95 and a 200 day moving average of $1,443.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.35 billion, a PE ratio of 54.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.27. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,196.28 and a 52 week high of $1,958.55.

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The restaurant operator reported $5.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.63 by $0.07. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 32.88%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.36 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 31.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,724.00 to $1,505.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,950.00 to $1,830.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,917.79.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 48 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,267.56, for a total transaction of $60,842.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,175,028.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CTO Curtis E. Garner sold 1,000 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,382.47, for a total transaction of $1,382,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 16,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,654,535.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 48 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,267.56, for a total transaction of $60,842.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,175,028.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of February 15, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

