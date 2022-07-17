Hills Bank & Trust Co Has $1.74 Million Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Hills Bank & Trust Co grew its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 17.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,917 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,311 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Insider Transactions at Honeywell International

In other news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.52, for a total value of $7,780,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,098,717.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Honeywell International Stock Up 1.9 %

NASDAQ HON opened at $172.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $184.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $189.53. The company has a market capitalization of $117.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.95, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.06. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $167.35 and a 1-year high of $236.86.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.04% and a net margin of 15.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 52.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on HON. Barclays dropped their price objective on Honeywell International from $220.00 to $204.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America upgraded Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Honeywell International from $183.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Honeywell International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Honeywell International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.23.

Honeywell International Profile

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.