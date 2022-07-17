Hills Bank & Trust Co Has $2.58 Million Stock Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Hills Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,614 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $2,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 580 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Ecolab by 2.9% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,047 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ecolab by 133.3% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Ecolab by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,383 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. 75.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ecolab

In other Ecolab news, Director David Maclennan acquired 600 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $171.01 per share, for a total transaction of $102,606.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,941,134.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.72, for a total transaction of $503,160.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,396,063.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David Maclennan purchased 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $171.01 per share, for a total transaction of $102,606.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,351 shares in the company, valued at $1,941,134.51. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of Ecolab stock opened at $155.18 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $176.07. Ecolab Inc. has a 12-month low of $143.82 and a 12-month high of $238.93. The company has a market capitalization of $44.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 19.35% and a net margin of 8.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ecolab Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 17th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on ECL. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Ecolab in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $191.00 price target on the stock. Northcoast Research began coverage on Ecolab in a research note on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Ecolab in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Ecolab from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $191.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $195.41.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

