Hills Bank & Trust Co Trims Stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Hills Bank & Trust Co reduced its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,993 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 265 shares during the period. Danaher comprises 0.8% of Hills Bank & Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Danaher were worth $5,865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,015,889,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,077,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 916.7% in the first quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 1,168,431 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $342,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,502 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter worth approximately $190,087,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter worth approximately $145,763,000. 78.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DHR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Danaher from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $299.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Danaher from $365.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 24th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Danaher from $320.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Danaher from $334.00 to $319.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $329.54.

Insider Buying and Selling

Danaher Trading Up 3.1 %

In related news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.74, for a total value of $1,662,310.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 86,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,095,424.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of DHR opened at $255.78 on Friday. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $233.71 and a twelve month high of $333.96. The company has a market cap of $185.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $253.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $270.93.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.11. Danaher had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The business had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 10.31 EPS for the current year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.57%.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

Further Reading

