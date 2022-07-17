Hills Bank & Trust Co Trims Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Hills Bank & Trust Co lessened its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,158 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,068 shares during the quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 100.7% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 82.9% in the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 311 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PYPL shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of PayPal from $205.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of PayPal from $152.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Redburn Partners lowered shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of PayPal from $108.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.19.

Insider Buying and Selling at PayPal

PayPal Price Performance

In other PayPal news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total transaction of $1,259,920.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,403,500.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, Director Enrique Lores acquired 1,100 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $88.13 per share, for a total transaction of $96,943.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,360.55. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total transaction of $1,259,920.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,891 shares in the company, valued at $3,403,500.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PYPL stock opened at $73.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $85.59 billion, a PE ratio of 24.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.58 and a twelve month high of $310.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.04). PayPal had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 17.90%. The company had revenue of $6.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About PayPal

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

