Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) Short Interest Update

Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,650,000 shares, a decrease of 44.7% from the June 15th total of 8,410,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,370,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days. Approximately 7.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Hilltop Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:HTH traded up $0.49 on Friday, reaching $26.36. The company had a trading volume of 509,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 661,624. Hilltop has a 52-week low of $25.07 and a 52-week high of $38.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 1.10.

Get Hilltop alerts:

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.23). Hilltop had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The company had revenue of $316.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $376.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 39.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hilltop will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Hilltop Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Hilltop

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Hilltop’s payout ratio is 17.54%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hilltop by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 194,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,176,000 after purchasing an additional 5,075 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hilltop in the 1st quarter worth $225,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Hilltop by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 900,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,460,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Hilltop by 160.8% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 31,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $930,000 after purchasing an additional 19,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Hilltop in the 1st quarter worth $184,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut Hilltop from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com cut Hilltop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Hilltop to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Finally, Raymond James cut Hilltop from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th.

Hilltop Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides business and consumer banking, and financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, and Mortgage Origination. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans and leases, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hilltop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilltop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.