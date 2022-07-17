Hiveterminal Token (HVN) Market Cap Tops $1.16 Million

Hiveterminal Token (HVN) traded 8.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 17th. Over the last week, Hiveterminal Token has traded down 3.9% against the US dollar. One Hiveterminal Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0023 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges. Hiveterminal Token has a market capitalization of $1.16 million and $4.00 worth of Hiveterminal Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004770 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,941.51 or 0.99973608 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00009116 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004773 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00003662 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

About Hiveterminal Token

Hiveterminal Token (CRYPTO:HVN) is a coin. Hiveterminal Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Hiveterminal Token is /r/hiveproject_net and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Hiveterminal Token is www.hiveterminal.com. Hiveterminal Token’s official Twitter account is @hiveproject_net and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Hiveterminal Token

According to CryptoCompare, “The Hiveterminal aims to open up an entirely new market that provides liquidity to SMEs that are not able to get invoice factoring from traditional institutions. Through the use of the Ethereum blockchain, Hive serves as a decentralized data room for all invoices submitted assigns a unique fingerprint to every invoice issued by tokenizing invoices and publishing them on blockchain. This makes it possible for businesses to automate their invoicing process and take advantage of factoring services. The HVN is an ERC20 token built on Ethereum that grants its holder the right to claim right over invoices on the Hive platform and obtain credit scores for certain entities which have a sufficient financial track record on the Hive blockchain. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hiveterminal Token directly using US dollars.

