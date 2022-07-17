Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) Given a €61.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a €61.00 ($61.00) target price on Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Baader Bank set a €56.00 ($56.00) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €64.00 ($64.00) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €58.00 ($58.00) target price on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €60.00 ($60.00) target price on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €64.20 ($64.20) target price on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th.

ETR BOSS opened at €55.10 ($55.10) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of €50.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of €51.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.31. Hugo Boss has a 52 week low of €42.05 ($42.05) and a 52 week high of €59.98 ($59.98).

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. It offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

