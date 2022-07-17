Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN) Downgraded to Neutral at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Humanigen from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Humanigen currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.60.

Humanigen Stock Down 3.3 %

HGEN opened at $0.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.68 million, a P/E ratio of -0.15 and a beta of -0.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.44. Humanigen has a 12-month low of $0.47 and a 12-month high of $18.65.

Insider Transactions at Humanigen

Humanigen ( NASDAQ:HGEN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 million. Humanigen had a negative return on equity of 4,882.88% and a negative net margin of 4,640.77%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Humanigen will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Dale Chappell bought 545,488 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.23 per share, with a total value of $1,216,438.24. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 8,675,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,345,430.63. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 21.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Humanigen

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Murchinson Ltd. lifted its holdings in Humanigen by 350.0% during the 4th quarter. Murchinson Ltd. now owns 4,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,763,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Humanigen by 31.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,246,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,753,000 after acquiring an additional 300,345 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Humanigen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $917,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Humanigen by 262.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 328,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,000 after buying an additional 237,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Humanigen by 624.1% in the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 153,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 132,705 shares in the last quarter. 64.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Humanigen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Humanigen, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on preventing and treating an immune hyper-response called ‘cytokine storm'. Lenzilumab is an antibody that binds to and neutralizes granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor (GM-CSF). The company is developing lenzilumab as a treatment for cytokine storm associated with COVID-19 for which it has completed a Phase 3 study and is the focus of a Phase 2/3 study sponsored by the NIH.

