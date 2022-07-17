Hut 8 Mining Corp. (TSE:HUT) Senior Officer Sells C$91,488.69 in Stock

Hut 8 Mining Corp. (TSE:HUT – Get Rating) Senior Officer Jason Alexander Zaluski sold 46,666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.96, for a total value of C$91,488.69.

Hut 8 Mining Price Performance

HUT traded up C$0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching C$2.08. The stock had a trading volume of 2,851,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,655,631. The stock has a market cap of C$363.04 million and a PE ratio of -8.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a current ratio of 20.13. Hut 8 Mining Corp. has a one year low of C$1.65 and a one year high of C$20.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$2.55 and a 200-day moving average of C$5.54.

Get Hut 8 Mining alerts:

Hut 8 Mining (TSE:HUT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.14 by C($0.07). The company had revenue of C$53.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$58.70 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hut 8 Mining Corp. will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hut 8 Mining Company Profile

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Hut 8 Mining in a report on Thursday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$11.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Hut 8 Mining from C$24.00 to C$6.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$12.38.

(Get Rating)

Hut 8 Mining Corp. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in North America. The company engages in industrial scale bitcoin mining operations. It also owns and operates 38 BlockBoxes in Drumheller, Alberta; and 51 BlockBoxes in Medicine Hat, Alberta. Hut 8 Mining Corp. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hut 8 Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hut 8 Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.